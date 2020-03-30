USAID Suspends Humanitarian Aid To Parts Of Yemen As COVID-19 Pandemic Risks Increase

AP: Curfews Extended as USAID Declares Aid Suspension in Yemen

“As countries across the Middle East tighten restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the U.S. Agency for International Development said Thursday that it would suspend humanitarian aid to parts of Yemen over restrictions by the Houthi rebels that predate the pandemic…” (El Deeb/Michael, 3/27).

New York Times: U.S. Cuts Health Care Aid to Yemen Despite Worries About Coronavirus

“…American officials said the move was a necessary response to longstanding interference by Houthi rebels who control the northern part of Yemen. … But as a pandemic looms, the American decision created major funding gaps for dozens of programs run by the United Nations and private aid groups, including efforts to supply the Yemenis with hand soap and medicine and to staff clinics with health care workers, humanitarian officials said…” (LaForgia, 3/27).