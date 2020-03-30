U.N. Security Council Relatively Inactive In Coronavirus Response; U.N. Agencies Report Cases, Urge Nations To Uphold Human Rights

Foreign Policy: U.N. Security Council Paralyzed as Contagion Rages

“The United Nations Security Council is watching the greatest global health crisis in a century unfold from the sidelines, quarreling over the wisdom of working online, batting down proposals to help organize the response to the pandemic, and largely ignoring the U.N. secretary-general’s appeal for a global cease-fire. The paralysis comes at a time when the United States is pressing the 15-nation council to adopt a resolution that would largely blame China for unleashing the pathogen on the world. The initiative — which appears to be part of a broader U.S. strategy to deflect responsibility for its own sluggish response to the spread of the virus — is certain to be blocked by China, which wields veto power. The council’s inaction marks a stark contrast from the Security Council’s previous response to international threats, from al Qaeda’s 9/11 attack on the United States to the 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa…” (Lynch, 3/27).

AP: The Latest: U.N. says 86 staffers around world reported cases (3/28).

U.N. News: COVID-19: U.N. donates 250,000 face masks to NYC health workers (3/29).

U.N. News: UNFPA advocates for women, girls suffering unseen impacts of COVID-19 pandemic (3/27).

U.N. News: Protect ‘healthcare heroes’ from COVID-19, urges U.N. rights expert (3/27).