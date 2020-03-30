Brookings Nonresident Senior Fellow Discusses Role, Importance Of Global Health Security Agenda

Brookings Institution’s “Order from Chaos”: Now is the time to revisit the Global Health Security Agenda

Bonnie Jenkins, nonresident senior fellow for foreign policy at Brookings, discusses the importance of revisiting the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), writing, “When new crises hit, there is often a knee-jerk reaction to reinvent the wheel in response. But the global public health capacity embodied in the GHSA provides a strong foundation for addressing the pandemic we face today” (3/27).