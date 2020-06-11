New York Times: As Virus Infections Surge, Countries End Lockdowns

“…[R]eady or not, much of India’s coronavirus lockdown has ended, as have those in other countries struggling to balance economic damage with coronavirus risk. In many places — India, Mexico, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan, among others — leaders have come to feel they have no choice but to take the surge of cases on the chin and prioritize the economy. Some of these leaders, especially those in the developing world, said they couldn’t sustain the punishing lockdowns without risking economic catastrophe, especially for their poorest citizens. So the thinking has shifted, from commanding people to stay indoors and avoid the virus and other people at all costs, to now openly accepting some illness and death to try to limit the damage to livelihoods and to individual lives…” (Gettleman et al., 6/10).

The Telegraph: Conflict and crisis set to increase in wake of coronavirus pandemic

“The coronavirus pandemic will lead to an increase in political instability, civil unrest, and violence, undoing many years of socio-economic development, a new report has warned. In its annual global peace index the Institute for Economics and Peace said that the conflicts and crises over the last few years have begun to abate ‘only to be replaced with a new wave of tension and uncertainty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’…” (Gulland, 6/10).

Wall Street Journal: Second Pandemic Wave Would Inflict Big Economic Cost, Says OECD

“A second wave of lockdowns to counter a resurgent novel coronavirus would deal a terrible blow to a global economy already facing a severe contraction, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday. In its latest report on the global outlook, the Paris-based research body released one of the gloomiest forecasts for growth yet published by an international financial institution…” (Hannon, 6/10).

BBC: Coronavirus: U.K. economy could be among worst hit of leading nations, says OECD (Walker, 6/10).

BBC: Coronavirus: Restart tourism to beat virus, says United Nations (6/10).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Coronavirus shocks to fuel years of unrest and hunger in poorest economies (Elks, 6/10).

U.N. News: COVID-19: ‘Unparalleled economic shock’ threatens development hopes and gains (6/10).

Washington Post: The coronavirus pandemic isn’t ending — it’s surging (Taylor, 6/11).

Link to individual story