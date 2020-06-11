Devex Examines Germany’s Efforts To Show Global Health Leadership

Devex: How Germany failed to live up to its global health ambitions

“Germany has spent the past decade positioning itself as a global health leader. … The problem, observers said, is that while Germany spent much of the past decade advancing its global health leadership, it did not coalesce around a cohesive, government-wide strategy. As a result, when the pandemic struck, individual arms were able to endorse specific efforts and the chancellory could preach multilateralism, but Germany was not prepared or positioned to help shape a comprehensive strategy for responding to the crisis. But the country has a high-profile opportunity to change that when it takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July — and positive signs are emerging…” (Green, 6/11).