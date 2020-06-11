WHO ‘Can Always Do Better’ Communicating Information On COVID-19 After Comments On Asymptomatic Transmission Of Virus, Tedros Says

CNBC: WHO says ‘we can always do better’ following confusing comments on asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus

“The World Health Organization’s top official said Wednesday that the agency ‘could always do better’ following confusing comments made Monday about asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus. Covid-19 is a new virus and the organization is learning all the time, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news conference at the agency’s Geneva headquarters…” (Lovelace/Higgins-Dunn, 6/10).

U.N. News: Still much to learn about new coronavirus: WHO

“Research is ongoing to determine how the virus that causes COVID-19 can be transmitted by people who show no symptoms of the disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told journalists on Wednesday. The U.N. agency has clarified information shared earlier this week, noting that there is still much to learn about the new coronavirus…” (6/10).