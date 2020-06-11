U.S. Announces Additional Aid For COVID-19 Efforts In Pacific Islands Region

USAID: The United States Continues To Lead The Global COVID-19 Response; Allocates Additional U.S. $12 Million For The Pacific Islands Region

“The U.S. Embassy [Wednesday] announced the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID’s) additional investment of $12 million to assist partner countries in the Pacific Islands region to prevent the spread and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region. To date, the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have provided a total of $24.2 million in assistance to the region for COVID-19 response…” (6/10).