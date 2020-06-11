People Living With HIV, TB In South Africa At Increased Risk Of Death From COVID-19, Data Show

Bloomberg: HIV Boosts Coronavirus Death Risk Threefold, Data Show

“People with HIV are almost three times more likely to die if they contract the coronavirus than those with no co-morbidities, irrespective of whether they are taking anti-AIDS drugs, an analysis of South African data shows…” (Sguazzin, 6/10).

Devex: South Africa data shows higher COVID-19 death rates for people with HIV, TB

“Researchers have asked whether people living with HIV or tuberculosis might have a higher death rate from COVID-19 — given the impact these diseases have both on the immune system and the respiratory health of those infected. On Tuesday, South Africa released the first set of data showing that there was an increase in COVID-19 deaths of people living with those diseases in Western Cape province — the country’s coronavirus hotspot. … South Africa’s data found that people living with HIV had a 2.75 times increased risk of death, whereas those living with TB had a 2.5 times increased risk. … Although the data shows an increased risk for those with HIV or TB, it is still much smaller than other risk factors, including diabetes…” (Jerving, 6/10).