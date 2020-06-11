NIH-Funded Research To Assess COVID-19 Treatments For Children

NIH: NIH-funded study to evaluate drugs prescribed to children with COVID-19

“Researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health have launched an effort to evaluate drugs prescribed to treat COVID-19 in infants, children, and adolescents across the country. The study leverages an existing clinical trial that examines drugs that are prescribed off-label to children for a variety of medical conditions. Because many drugs have not been tested specifically for use in children, physicians will often prescribe drugs off-label to children because they lack an alternative, approved treatment…” (6/10).