Violence Against Health Care Workers, Facilities Increased In 2019, Worsened During COVID-19 Pandemic, Report Says

Jun 11, 2020

The Telegraph: Coronavirus exacerbates violence against health workers, researchers warn
“Violent attacks and threats against health care workers and facilities reached a new high last year, with more than 1,200 reported incidents — and the situation has only worsened in the pandemic, according to new figures. The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition, which reports incidents annually to the U.N. Security Council, said there had been 265 Covid-19 linked attacks or threats so far this year across 61 countries. … The coalition’s annual report, compiled with data from local organizations and bodies like the World Health Organization, found that there had been 1,203 violent attacks and threats against health workers, facilities, transport, and patients in 20 conflict-affected countries in 2019, up from just under 1,000 in 2018…” (Rigby, 6/10).

