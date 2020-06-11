Experts Warn Against Placing Too Much Hope In Coronavirus Vaccine; Research Into Vaccines, Therapies Continue

POLITICO: The ‘hard slog’ of waiting for a coronavirus vaccine

“What if all it took for the world to return to normal was a shot in the arm? Politicians are repeating the mantra that a coronavirus vaccine is the exit strategy. But getting there is neither simple nor even guaranteed. … [E]xperts say that the idea that a vaccine is the only way out could provide people with false hope and ignore other vital public health measures already at our disposal. For example, politicians could give equal attention to a COVID-19 cure or to more comprehensive testing methods — or promote simple public health measures like hand washing. … Here are four public health measures that experts say need to be put in place. But spoiler alert: Most require up-front investment and have their own hurdles…” (Deutsch/Martuscelli, 6/10).

