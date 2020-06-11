menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.K. International Development Committee Chair Accuses Government Of Performing ‘Stealth Review’ Of DFID Programs

Jun 11, 2020

Devex: DFID budget at risk under ‘stealth review’ of U.K. aid, MP claims
“All but 200 future programs to be run by the Department for International Development have been paused amid plans for a cut to the department’s budget, a politician has alleged. Sarah Champion, chair of the International Development Committee — a parliamentary watchdog tasked with scrutinizing DFID — said she was informed of the move by whistleblowers, and accused the government of carrying out a ‘stealth review’ of the country’s aid policy without the knowledge of Parliament…” (Worley, 6/10).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.