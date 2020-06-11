U.K. International Development Committee Chair Accuses Government Of Performing ‘Stealth Review’ Of DFID Programs

Devex: DFID budget at risk under ‘stealth review’ of U.K. aid, MP claims

“All but 200 future programs to be run by the Department for International Development have been paused amid plans for a cut to the department’s budget, a politician has alleged. Sarah Champion, chair of the International Development Committee — a parliamentary watchdog tasked with scrutinizing DFID — said she was informed of the move by whistleblowers, and accused the government of carrying out a ‘stealth review’ of the country’s aid policy without the knowledge of Parliament…” (Worley, 6/10).