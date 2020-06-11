COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerating In Africa; Indonesia Suspects Hundreds Of Children Died Of Coronavirus; Scientists Criticize PM Johnson’s Pandemic Response; U.S. Hits 2M Cases, Many States See Surge As Federal Government Retreats

AFRICA

AP: Zimbabwe names people who escaped filthy quarantine centers (Mutsaka, 6/10).

Global Health NOW: In Liberia, Resources are Scarce — but Contact Tracing Is Second Nature (Winny, 6/10).

NPR: Why Forecasters Can’t Make Up Their Mind About Africa And The Coronavirus (Peralta, 6/10).

Reuters: Africa’s coronavirus ‘hotspots’ in South Africa, Algeria, Cameroon: WHO (Nebehay, 6/11).

Reuters: Pandemic accelerating in Africa, test kits needed, WHO says (Nebehay, 6/11).

ASIA

AP: ‘Ticking time bomb:’ Lack of beds slows Delhi’s virus fight (Schmall et al., 6/11).

New York Times: Indonesia’s New Coronavirus Concern: A Post-Pandemic Baby Boom (Paddock/Sijabat, 6/10).

Reuters: Indonesia’s hundreds of suspected child virus deaths highlight danger (Widianto, 6/11).

The Telegraph: Worst dengue outbreak for seven years in Singapore linked to coronavirus lockdown (Smith, 6/11).

EUROPE

POLITICO: Swedes round on Sweden’s coronavirus approach (Duxbury, 6/11).

POLITICO: Scientists turn on Boris Johnson over Britain’s coronavirus response (Cooper, 6/10).

LATIN AMERICA

New Scientist: How South America became the new centre of the coronavirus pandemic (Taylor, 6/10).

Washington Post: Under court order, Brazilian government puts coronavirus data back online (McCoy, 6/10).

MIDDLE EAST

New Humanitarian: Libyan doctors battle on two dangerous fronts: COVID-19 and war (Creta, 6/10).

New York Times: In a Province No Stranger to War, Preparing to Battle a New Enemy (al-Ali, 6/10).

NORTH AMERICA

The Guardian: Is the U.S. heading for a second wave of coronavirus infections? (Renwick, 6/11).

The Hill: U.S. showing signs of retreat in battle against COVID-19 (Wilson, 6/11).

The Hill: Deborah Birx says 70 coronavirus test sites destroyed in George Floyd protests, warns of spike in cases (Kelley, 6/10).

NPR: U.S. Hits 2 Million Coronavirus Cases As Many States See A Surge Of Patients (Chappell/Stein, 6/10).

PBS NewsHour: What this global health expert sees in states where COVID-19 is surging (Woodruff, 6/10).

Wall Street Journal: Deaths Prompt Questions About Covid-19 Safety in Mexico Factories (Whelan, 6/10).