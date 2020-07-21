American Interest: Five Global Health Priorities for the Next President

Mark Lagon, chief policy officer at Friends of the Global Fight for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and senior fellow at the Trinity Forum (7/20).

CNN: Russia, the U.S. and the Covid-19 vaccine free-for-all

Kent Sepkowitz, CNN medical analyst and physician and infection control expert at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York (7/19).

The Conversation: How COVID-19 threatens efforts to contain HIV/AIDS in South Africa

Nesri Padayatchi, deputy director, and Kogie Naidoo, head of treatment research in HIV and TB, both at the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) (7/20).

Devex: Opinion: Vaccine trials start and end with the community

Githinji Gitahi, global CEO of Amref Health Africa, and colleagues (7/21).

Financial Times: The worst of Covid-19 may still be to come

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust (7/21).

The Hill: Making vulnerable children a priority in the pandemic response

Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and a member of the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Subcommittee, and Chris Coons (D-Del.), member of the Foreign Relations Committee and the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Subcommittee (7/20).

The Hill: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine faster

Raymond J. March, research fellow and director of FDAReview.org at the Independent Institute and assistant professor of agribusiness and applied economics and faculty fellow in the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise at North Dakota State University (7/20).

New Humanitarian: As aid money dries up, Yemenis are at ‘the end of the line’

Salem Jaffer Baobaid, Hodeidah project coordinator for Islamic Relief (7/20).

Salon: Donald Trump’s virus-whisperer: The tragic downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

Heather Digby Parton, contributing writer to Salon (7/20).

Washington Post: Covid-19 is pushing doctors to the brink. Medicine needs to recognize they’re human and need help

Esther Choo, emergency physician and a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health & Science University (7/20).

