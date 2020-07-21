menu

WHO Expresses Concern Over Spread Of Novel Coronavirus Among Indigenous Populations In Americas

Jul 21, 2020

U.N. News: WHO concerned about COVID-19 impact on indigenous people in the Americas
“With the Americas still the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact on the region’s indigenous people is of deep concern, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. More than 70,000 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported among this population as of 6 July, according to the U.N. agency…” (7/20).

Additional coverage of the WHO’s concerns is available from The Hill and VOA News.

