Government Denial Of Pandemic Complicates Response In Tanzania; Hong Kong, India Face Increasing Cases As Pakistan Sees Decline; How Europe Holding Off 2nd Wave; Uruguay Avoids Worst Of Pandemic; Trump To Resume White House COVID-19 Briefings

AFRICA

Al Jazeera: WHO sounds alarm at spread of coronavirus in Africa (7/20).

AP: Watchdog: Virus stalks Egypt’s prisons amid news blackout (7/21).

Devex: Muddled messaging around COVID-19 complicates response in Tanzania (Jerving/Saldinger, 7/21).

ASIA

The Hill: India sees largest daily coronavirus increase with more than 40,000 new cases (Bowden, 7/20).

New York Times: Once a Model City, Hong Kong Grapples With a New Coronavirus Wave (Hernández/May, 7/20).

Reuters: COVID-19 shows a downward trend in Pakistan — government official (Shahzad, 7/20).

Xinhua: Indonesia steps up battle against tuberculosis amid COVID-19 pandemic (7/21).

EUROPE

AP: Contact tracing falters in Barcelona amid virus spike (Wilson, 7/21).

The Atlantic: The Coronavirus Exposed the West’s Weakest Link (Donadio, 7/21).

New Yorker: How Munich Turned Its Coronavirus Outbreak Into a Scientific Study (Zerofsky, 7/19).

Wall Street Journal: How Europe Kept Coronavirus Cases Low Even After Reopening (Stancati et al., 7/20).

LATIN AMERICA

Foreign Policy: The Brutality of Brazil’s Pandemic Call Centers (Langlois, 7/20).

New York Times: Nicaragua’s Ruling Sandinistas Fall Victim to Covid-19, Highlighting the Disease’s Spread (Robles/Bermúdez, 7/18).

Reuters: Two more Brazil ministers test positive for coronavirus (Paraguassu/Stargardter, 7/20).

Washington Post: How tiny Uruguay, wedged between Brazil and Argentina, has avoided the worst of the coronavirus (Simon, 7/21).

MIDDLE EAST

PRI: Documenting ISIS’ crimes is daunting. Coronavirus makes it even harder (Jaafari, 7/20).

NORTH AMERICA

New York Times: After Dismissing Coronavirus Surge, Trump Wants to Talk About the Virus Again (Baker/Haberman, 7/20).

USA TODAY: Trump pushes mask wearing, says he’ll resume White House coronavirus briefings amid spike in cases (Fritze/Subramanian, 7/20).

Washington Post: Trump to bring back coronavirus briefings in attempt to revive reelection campaign (Olorunnipa/Dawsey, 7/20).