Government Denial Of Pandemic Complicates Response In Tanzania; Hong Kong, India Face Increasing Cases As Pakistan Sees Decline; How Europe Holding Off 2nd Wave; Uruguay Avoids Worst Of Pandemic; Trump To Resume White House COVID-19 Briefings
AFRICA
Al Jazeera: WHO sounds alarm at spread of coronavirus in Africa (7/20).
AP: Watchdog: Virus stalks Egypt’s prisons amid news blackout (7/21).
Devex: Muddled messaging around COVID-19 complicates response in Tanzania (Jerving/Saldinger, 7/21).
ASIA
The Hill: India sees largest daily coronavirus increase with more than 40,000 new cases (Bowden, 7/20).
New York Times: Once a Model City, Hong Kong Grapples With a New Coronavirus Wave (Hernández/May, 7/20).
Reuters: COVID-19 shows a downward trend in Pakistan — government official (Shahzad, 7/20).
Xinhua: Indonesia steps up battle against tuberculosis amid COVID-19 pandemic (7/21).
EUROPE
AP: Contact tracing falters in Barcelona amid virus spike (Wilson, 7/21).
The Atlantic: The Coronavirus Exposed the West’s Weakest Link (Donadio, 7/21).
New Yorker: How Munich Turned Its Coronavirus Outbreak Into a Scientific Study (Zerofsky, 7/19).
Wall Street Journal: How Europe Kept Coronavirus Cases Low Even After Reopening (Stancati et al., 7/20).
LATIN AMERICA
Foreign Policy: The Brutality of Brazil’s Pandemic Call Centers (Langlois, 7/20).
New York Times: Nicaragua’s Ruling Sandinistas Fall Victim to Covid-19, Highlighting the Disease’s Spread (Robles/Bermúdez, 7/18).
Reuters: Two more Brazil ministers test positive for coronavirus (Paraguassu/Stargardter, 7/20).
Washington Post: How tiny Uruguay, wedged between Brazil and Argentina, has avoided the worst of the coronavirus (Simon, 7/21).
MIDDLE EAST
PRI: Documenting ISIS’ crimes is daunting. Coronavirus makes it even harder (Jaafari, 7/20).
NORTH AMERICA
New York Times: After Dismissing Coronavirus Surge, Trump Wants to Talk About the Virus Again (Baker/Haberman, 7/20).
USA TODAY: Trump pushes mask wearing, says he’ll resume White House coronavirus briefings amid spike in cases (Fritze/Subramanian, 7/20).
Washington Post: Trump to bring back coronavirus briefings in attempt to revive reelection campaign (Olorunnipa/Dawsey, 7/20).