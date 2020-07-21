menu

Resources Address Poverty, Inequality, SDGs Amid COVID-19, WHO’s Geopolitical Importance, Coronavirus Testing In South Africa

Jul 21, 2020

Center for Global Development: After COVID-19: How to Pull Off the SDG Hat-Trick?
Christopher Hoy, research and policy fellow in the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University, and Andy Sumner, non-resident fellow at CGD and professor of international development at King’s College London (7/20).

Center for Global Development: Growth with Adjectives: Global Poverty and Inequality after the Pandemic
Geopolitical Futures: The Geopolitical Importance of the WHO
Alex Berezow, analyst with Geopolitical Futures and vice president of scientific communications at the American Council on Science and Health (7/17).

WHO: South African hospital thinks outside the box to boost COVID-19 testing (7/20).

