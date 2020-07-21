menu

Religious Leaders Caution Against Pompeo’s Prioritization Of Religious Freedom As Human Right In U.S. Foreign Policy

Jul 21, 2020

The Hill: Religious leaders warn against Pompeo’s push for religious freedom as priority human right
“More than 30 faith leaders on Monday issued a warning against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s new push to put property rights and religious freedom at the forefront of American diplomacy. In a statement, faith leaders across denominations warned that Pompeo’s push for a hierarchy of rights with religious freedom at the top ‘will weaken religious freedom itself and undermine respect for and damage the protections of the universal values of human dignity’…” (Kelly, 7/20).

