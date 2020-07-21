Scientific Consensus Forming Over Effectiveness Of Mask Use To Prevent Novel Coronavirus Spread; More Countries Making Masks Mandatory

CNN: Masks are not a substitute for other public health measures, WHO official says

“The World Health Organization supports the use of masks as part of a comprehensive strategy for COVID-19, but they cannot be used as a substitute for other public health measures, said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19…” (Thomas, 7/21).

Washington Post: Unlike the United States, more and more countries are making masks mandatory

“As countries around the world reopen their economies amid ongoing novel coronavirus outbreaks, governments are increasingly embracing what remains in some places a divisive public health measure: mandatory masks. … A country’s caseload and mortality rate are the product of diverse epidemiological factors, but health researchers say more evidence is emerging to support what some policymakers and experts have maintained all along: Masks work. Although it is difficult to isolate mask use as the key factor in a country’s success so far, or draw a direct line between mask mandates and outcomes, many countries where masks were in wide, early use have fared better than those that resisted the broad adoption of face coverings…” (O’Grady, 7/20).