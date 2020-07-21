3 Teams Developing Coronavirus Vaccines Report Promising Results From Phase II Studies

New York Times: Three Coronavirus Vaccine Developers Report Promising Initial Results

“The race for a vaccine against the coronavirus intensified on Monday as three competing laboratories released promising results from early trials in humans. Now comes the hard part: proving that any of the vaccines protects against the virus, and establishing how much immunity they provide — and for how long. … Two of the vaccine developers — the first, a partnership between Oxford University and the British-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca; the second, the Chinese company CanSino Biologics — published their early results as peer-reviewed studies in The Lancet, a British medical journal. A joint venture between the drug giant Pfizer and the German company BioNTech shared results online before peer review, and invited comparisons to the biotech company Moderna, which uses a similar technology and released early results last week. All the developers that released results on Monday said their vaccines had produced strong immune responses with only minor side effects…” (Kirkpatrick, 7/20).

