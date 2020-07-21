menu

Number Of Confirmed, Suspected Ebola Cases Rises To 60 In Western DRC Outbreak; WHO Warns Funerals Pose Risk Of Spread

Jul 21, 2020

Al Jazeera: Western DRC Ebola cases up to 60 as WHO warns of funeral risks
“Ebola cases in western Democratic Republic of the Congo have risen to 60 with funerals a particular concern for the spread of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said another three cases were detected at the weekend, making a total of 56 confirmed and four probable infections in an outbreak announced last month in DRC’s Equateur province…” (7/20).

