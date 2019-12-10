AFP: No reprieve as Samoa measles death toll hits 70, U.N. sends aid

“A devastating measles outbreak has continued to spread in Samoa, with the death toll reaching 70, as the United Nations on Monday released $2.6 million in emergency aid to combat the epidemic…” (12/9).

CIDRAP News: Samoa measles deaths rise to 70; DRC outbreak ramps up

“In the latest measles developments, Samoa’s outbreak has grown to nearly 4,700 cases, 70 of them fatal, an event that is now linked to an outbreak in neighboring American Samoa. Meanwhile, a massive outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is on the rise again, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in its monthly update reported 15 more measles cases in the United States…” (Schnirring, 12/9).

PRI: Samoa’s measles epidemic is part of a global, unprecedented resurgence of cases

“…Nearly four years ago, in 2016, measles hit an all-time low around the globe, but epidemics like the one in Samoa are becoming more common. Cases worldwide are now surging at a record rate, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…” (Gordon, 12/6).

