More People In Need Of Humanitarian Aid This Year, U.N. Report Says; U.N. SG Highlights Emergency Fund As Effective Investment In Humanitarian Action

IPS: The World had an ‘Unprecedented’ Number of People in Humanitarian Need this Year

“The world had an unexpected number of people in crisis this year, which exceeded projected numbers the United Nations had expected, with climate change being one of the key crises that led to ‘needs to unprecedented levels’ according to a new report. The observations were made in Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2020, which was released last week by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)…” (12/10).

U.N. News: U.N. chief urges emergency fund support as one of the ‘most effective investments’ in humanitarian action

“The U.N.’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), is ‘one of the most effective investments you can make in humanitarian action,’ Secretary-General, António Guterres told a high-level pledging event at U.N. Headquarters in New York on Monday. ‘It is the only global emergency fund that is fast, predictable, and flexible enough to reach tens of millions of people each year,’ according to the U.N. chief, who maintained that the fund supports a ‘well-coordinated global humanitarian response system with an enormous network of partners to help the most vulnerable’…” (12/9).