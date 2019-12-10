menu

1.9B People At Risk Of Water Shortages Due To Depletion Of High-Altitude Sources, Study Shows

Dec 10, 2019

The Guardian: 1.9 billion people at risk from mountain water shortages, study shows
“A quarter of the world’s population are at risk of water supply problems as mountain glaciers, snow-packs, and alpine lakes are run down by global heating and rising demand, according to an international study. The first inventory of high-altitude sources finds the Indus is the most important and vulnerable ‘water tower’ due to run-off from the Karakoram, Hindu Kush, Ladakh, and Himalayan mountain ranges, which flow downstream to a densely populated and intensively irrigated basin in Pakistan, India, China, and Afghanistan…” (Watts, 12/9).

