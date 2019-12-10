DRC Officials Report 4 More Ebola Cases As Outbreak Continues Amid Security Concerns

CIDRAP News: Four more Ebola cases reported as outbreak marches on

“The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Ebola dashboard reflects 4 new cases today, raising the outbreak total to 3,324, including 2,206 deaths, a sign that the violence of November has indeed extended the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which is now in its 16th month. … In an update yesterday, the DRC’s technical committee on Ebola response (CMRE) said response activities are still ‘paralyzed in Beni, Mangina, and Biakato sub-coordination for security reasons’…” (Soucheray, 12/9).

New Humanitarian: Ebola briefing: New violence thwarts efforts to end Congo’s deadliest outbreak

“…The violence and civil unrest has forced aid groups to evacuate staff and many fear it could lead to a spike in cases … The challenges come as the Congolese government and responders formulate plans for getting to zero Ebola cases by the end of December, while discussions are also underway on post-Ebola programming. Aid groups say key aspects of the response — from community acceptance, to getting patients into treatment centers quickly and tracing the contacts of those infected — need improving before zero cases can be reached…” (Mednick, 12/9).