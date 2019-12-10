menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

CDC Global Health Protection Division’s Latest ‘Updates From The Field’ Focuses On Sustainability

Dec 10, 2019

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Updates from the Field: Fall 2019, Issue 29
The latest issue of the CDC Division of Global Health Protection’s Updates from the Field focuses on building sustainability to achieve global health security. The issue includes articles on cyclone preparedness in Mozambique, lessons learned from the Ebola response, and addressing non-communicable diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean (Fall 2019).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.