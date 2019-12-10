CDC Global Health Protection Division’s Latest ‘Updates From The Field’ Focuses On Sustainability
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Updates from the Field: Fall 2019, Issue 29
The latest issue of the CDC Division of Global Health Protection’s Updates from the Field focuses on building sustainability to achieve global health security. The issue includes articles on cyclone preparedness in Mozambique, lessons learned from the Ebola response, and addressing non-communicable diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean (Fall 2019).