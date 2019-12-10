U.N. CERF, World Bank Commit New Funding To Support Samoa Measles Outbreak Response

U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund: United Nations Releases New Funding To Fight Samoa Measles Outbreak

“The U.N.’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock has released US$2.6 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to help fight the devastating measles outbreak in Samoa and support the wider region. The funds will provide emergency vaccinations, obstetric and neonatal care for mothers and newborns infected with measles, mental health and psychosocial support, clean water and sanitation, and lifesaving public health information for 1.25 million people…” (12/9).

World Bank: World Bank commits support to fight Samoa measles outbreak

“The World Bank will provide US$3.5 million in funding to support the response to the growing measles outbreak in Samoa, on top of a US$9.3 million grant that will support health systems strengthening in Samoa over the next five years. With the measles outbreak in Samoa having now killed 70 people — almost all of them children — and more than 4,600 confirmed measles cases, the Samoan Government will draw US$3.5 million from grant funds available under an agreed Operation that gives the government access to emergency funding in the event of a significant national emergency…” (12/9).