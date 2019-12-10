More News In Global Health

menu

Dec 10, 2019

Devex: Q&A: Why eradicating HIV by 2030 is idealistic and too optimistic (12/10).

Devex: Donors should do more on school meals, says WFP (Ravelo, 12/9).

The Guardian: Harare’s heroine: how Esther Zinyoro made her home a maternity ward (Chingono, 12/10).

Healio: Bedaquiline-based treatment associated with favorable outcomes in patients with MDR-TB (Stulpin, 12/9).

Health-e News: A quarter of SA children’s hospital deaths linked to severe malnutrition (Msomi, 12/10).

The Hill: New TB vaccine would be game changer in public health (Burch, 12/9).

Homeland Preparedness News: Gavi to fund global stockpile of Ebola vaccines, malaria vaccine pilots (Galford, 12/9).

Reuters: France to ban dozens of glyphosate weedkillers amid health risk debate (Trompiz/de La Hamaide, 12/9).

The Telegraph: ‘The pandemic clock is ticking’: A race against time for a universal flu vaccine (Majid, 12/9).

Xinhua: Reproductive health challenges remain for impoverished women: Lao officials (12/10).

