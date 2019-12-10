menu

Boris Johnson Plans To Incorporate DFID Into Foreign Office If He Wins Upcoming Election

Dec 10, 2019

Financial Times: Johnson plans Foreign Office takeover of international aid budget
“Boris Johnson is planning to fold the U.K.’s Department for International Development into the Foreign Office if he wins this week’s election, as he tries to flesh out his promise to build a post-Brexit ‘global Britain.’ Mr. Johnson wants Britain’s £13.4bn overseas aid budget to be used more effectively and thinks putting it under the control of the Foreign Office would better align it with the country’s political and business objectives…” (Parker, 12/9).

