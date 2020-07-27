New York Times: They Crossed Oceans to Lift Their Families Out of Poverty. Now, They Need Help.

“…Around the globe, the pandemic has jeopardized a vital artery of finance supporting hundreds of millions of families — so-called remittances sent home from wealthy countries by migrant workers. As the coronavirus has sent economies into lockdown, sowing joblessness, people accustomed to taking care of relatives at home have lost their paychecks, forcing some to depend on those who have depended on them…” (Goodman, 7/27).

Reuters: WHO says travel bans cannot be indefinite; countries must fight virus

“Bans on international travel cannot stay in place indefinitely, and countries are going to have to do more to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus within their borders, the World Health Organization said on Monday. … Only with strict adherence to health measures, from wearing masks to avoiding crowds, would the world manage to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a virtual news briefing in Geneva…” (Shields/Nebehay, 7/27).

Washington Post: WHO chief calls coronavirus ‘the most severe’ health emergency the agency has ever declared

“Six months after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday it was ‘easily the most severe’ such emergency ever declared by the organization. … Tedros warned that ‘the pandemic continues to accelerate.’ He noted that ‘in the past six weeks, the total number of cases has roughly doubled,’ now reaching more than 16 million coronavirus cases and over 640,000 deaths worldwide. He cited New Zealand, Thailand, China, Germany, and other countries for their exemplary approach to confronting the virus…” (Noack/Schemm, 7/27).

Additional coverage is available from Wall Street Journal.

