Coronavirus Shows World Needs Better Preparation For Bioterrorism, Some Experts Say

Jul 27, 2020

POLITICO: How the coronavirus can prepare us for bioterrorism
“…Bioterrorism experts now worry the West is even less prepared for a biological attack. Worse, the devastation caused by Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, could motivate rogue states or terrorist groups to use a similar pathogen against their enemies, said Andy Weber, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Council on Strategic Risks…” (Paun/Heath, 7/24).

