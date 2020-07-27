USAID To Support Supply Chain Management, Training In Africa Through New Research Center

Quartz Africa: Africa is tackling its supply chain deficit with a U.S.-backed research center in Ghana

“Supply chains across industries are going through an unprecedented global disruption in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic which has shuttered airports, seaports, and hampered the movement of goods and people around the world. … This month the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a $15 million award to support a training center in supply chain management in Ghana to meet some of these challenges. The new Center for Applied Research and Innovation in Supply Chain-Africa (CARISCA) will be established at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in partnership with Arizona State University…” (Adegoke, 7/27).