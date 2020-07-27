Blog Post Discusses USAID’s New Center For Water Security

Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: USAID’s New Center for Water Security Signals Progress, But More is Needed

Stephanie Cappa, deputy director of policy and government affairs, and Sarah Davidson, director for water policy, both with the World Wildlife Fund, discuss USAID’s new Center for Water Security. They write, “As the COVID-19 crisis grew this spring, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) revamped its Water Office, renamed it as the Center for Water Security, Sanitation, and Hygiene, and added it to the Bureau for Resilience and Food Security, home to the Feed the Future Initiative. … USAID has elevated water security to better respond to challenges today, while helping communities and nature thrive for the long term. The new Center for Water Security, Sanitation, and Hygiene can lead the way” (7/27).