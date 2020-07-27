menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

More News In Global Health

Jul 27, 2020

Devex: Q&A: Tackling the global NCD burden (7/27).

Devex: Q&A: Taking on NGO leadership in the COVID crisis (Cornish, 7/27).

Devex: How to empower health workers: Lessons learned from ‘On the Frontlines’ (Donback, 7/24).

Global Press Journal: Cervical Cancer Claims Lives as Hospital Backlog Grows in Zambia (Phiri, 7/26).

Global Press Journal: In Mexico, Women’s Rights Activists Fight to End Violence During Childbirth (Suárez del Real, 7/26).

Ms. Magazine/Pass Blue: Does the New U.S. Envoy for Women’s Rights Have Anything to Do? (Shukri, 7/13).

National Geographic: Women are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 (Jones, 7/24).

PRI: ‘The mother of all injustices is climate change,’ says former diplomat and climate change leader (Kusmer, 7/24).

Reuters: Taliban push to control private companies, aid agencies in Afghanistan (Sediqi/Farooq, 7/27).

The Telegraph: ‘We will live with this for years’: virus expert on debilitating after-effects of Covid-19 (Gulland, 7/26).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.