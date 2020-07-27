menu

Chinese Scientist Speaks With Science About Research Into Coronaviruses, Trump Administration’s Allegations Over Origin Of SARS-CoV-2

Jul 27, 2020

Science: ‘Trump owes us an apology.’ Chinese scientist at the center of COVID-19 origin theories speaks out
“The coronavirus pandemic has thrust virologist Shi Zhengli into a fierce spotlight. Shi, who’s been nicknamed ‘Bat Woman,’ heads a group that studies bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), in the city in China where the pandemic began, and many have speculated that the virus that causes COVID-19 accidentally escaped from her lab — a theory promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump. Some have even suggested it could have been engineered there. China has forcefully rejected such claims, but Shi (pronounced SHIH) herself has said very little publicly. Now, Shi has broken her silence about the details of her work. On 15 July, she emailed Science answers to a series of written questions about the virus’ origin and the research at her institute…” (Cohen, 7/24).

