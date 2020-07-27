menu

Trump Administration To Award $472M More To Moderna For Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Development; Media Outlets Report On Other COVID-19 Vaccine News

Jul 27, 2020

POLITICO: Trump administration invests $472M more in Moderna vaccine candidate
“The Trump administration is going to pump another $472 million into expanding Moderna’s clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine candidate…” (Roubein, 7/26).

Reuters: Moderna gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development
“…The U.S.-based drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna’s vaccine candidate. … BARDA’s total funding for the experimental vaccine of Moderna, the first in the United States to begin human trials of a coronavirus vaccine, is now about $955 million…” (Ponnezhath, 7/26).

