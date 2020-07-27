Trump Administration To Award $472M More To Moderna For Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Development; Media Outlets Report On Other COVID-19 Vaccine News

POLITICO: Trump administration invests $472M more in Moderna vaccine candidate

“The Trump administration is going to pump another $472 million into expanding Moderna’s clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine candidate…” (Roubein, 7/26).

Reuters: Moderna gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development

“…The U.S.-based drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna’s vaccine candidate. … BARDA’s total funding for the experimental vaccine of Moderna, the first in the United States to begin human trials of a coronavirus vaccine, is now about $955 million…” (Ponnezhath, 7/26).

The Atlantic: A Vaccine Reality Check (Zhang, 7/24).

CNN: The world’s hopes for a coronavirus vaccine may run in these health care workers’ veins (Walsh et al., 7/27).

New Yorker: The Long Game of Coronavirus Research (Groopman, 7/23).

VICE: It’s OK If Countries Hack Each Other’s Vaccines (Bender, 7/27).

Wall Street Journal: A Big Unknown in Covid-19 Vaccine Development: How Long Will Protection Last? (Hopkins et al., 7/26).

Washington Post: A trial for coronavirus vaccine researchers: Making sure black and Hispanic communities are included in studies (Johnson, 7/26).