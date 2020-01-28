The Hill: CDC, State Department warn against any travel to China

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its highest travel warning on Monday, urging Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China because of the outbreak of coronavirus. At the same time, the State Department raised its China travel warning to level 3, urging U.S. citizens to ‘reconsider travel’ to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak…” (Weixel, 1/27).

Homeland Preparedness News: Sen. Markey seeks information from HHS, State Department on coronavirus

“U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) sent letters to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the State Department seeking information on their response to the coronavirus originating out of Wuhan, China. … Markey, who serves on the East Asia subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is asking the State Department for information related to Taiwan, which is not part of the World Health Organization but is where vases have been confirmed…” (Kovaleski, 1/27).

STAT: He once sent untrue, alarmist tweets about Ebola. Now, Trump is facing his biggest outbreak emergency — and experts are worried

“…Now Trump is president, and leading an administration that is chaotic and fractious. The outbreak of a new coronavirus could be his biggest public health challenge, and veterans of other disease outbreaks and epidemics are worried about how he’ll handle it. … [A]s this outbreak spreads, Trump is not surrounded by seasoned advisers on public health. Trump’s onetime public health adviser, Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer, left the National Security Council in 2018 and returned to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). His team was taken apart. Another adviser who advocated for strong defenses against disease and biological attacks, former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, also resigned in 2018. … Not everyone sounds so concerned. … [Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases,] said that despite the lack of a designated White House coordinator, the National Security Council is paying close attention to the coronavirus outbreak…” (Fox, 1/28).

Additional coverage of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak, domestically and abroad, is available from AP, The Hill, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post.

