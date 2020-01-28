menu

Nearly 5M Children In Central Sahel Need Humanitarian Assistance In 2020 Due To Increasing Regional Violence, UNICEF Warns

Jan 28, 2020

U.N. News: Nearly 5 million children in need due to rising violence in central Sahel: UNICEF
“A surge in violence in the central Sahel region in Africa means nearly five million children will need humanitarian assistance this year, up from 4.3 million, the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday. The agency reported that children have been attacked, abducted, or recruited into armed groups due to the spike in armed conflict and insecurity in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger…” (1/27).

Additional coverage of the advocacy brief is available from AFP and DW.

