African Nations Take Steps To Prevent Coronavirus Spread; Gates Foundation Providing $5M To Africa CDC For Screening, Preparedness

Business Insider: The Gates Foundation is spending $10 million to fight the coronavirus outbreak in China and Africa. Bill Gates has warned about a pandemic for years.

“As a coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Sunday that it is contributing $10 million toward the fight to contain the outbreak. Of that total, the foundation is giving $5 million to support the response in China, while the other $5 million is going to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for screening and crisis preparedness there…” (Secon, 1/27).

Devex: African countries brace for coronavirus spread

“Across Africa, countries are ramping up airport screenings of passengers arriving from China, in efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus on a continent already facing multiple outbreaks, including Ebola and measles. … Heightening concerns about a spread to Africa are the high levels of movement between the two continents as commerce and trade increases between regions…” (Jerving/Ravelo, 1/28).