9 Of 10 Underreported Crises Occurred In African Nations In 2019, CARE International Annual Report Says

Devex: Interactive: What were the most underreported humanitarian crises of 2019?

“In 2019, nine out of 10 underreported crises were from Africa — reinforcing the challenge countries face in generating media attention for protracted crises in the region, with North Korea making it back to the list. The fourth annual list of underreported humanitarian crises from CARE International analyzes 40 disasters and conflicts affecting at least a million people to determine which are the most underreported…” (Cornish, 1/28).

The Guardian: Africa is humanitarian ‘blind spot’: the world’s top 10 forgotten crises — report

“…Madagascar’s chronic food crisis, where 2.6 million people were affected by drought in 2019, came top of the list of 10 of the most under-reported crises last year, Care International’s annual survey found. Others included Zambia, a country on the frontline of the climate emergency, with 2.3 million struggling to eat due to drought, and Kenya, which received only 20% of expected rainfall in 2019, and where 1.1 million people were hungry amid both floods and drought. Last year, climate activism led by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg dominated headlines in the northern hemisphere, but the suffering of millions of people in food poverty caused by global heating in the south was not being covered, according to the research…” (McVeigh, 1/28).