GSK Licenses Experimental TB Vaccine To Gates Medical Research Institute To Continue Development

FierceBiotech: GSK hands TB vaccine to Gates Foundation’s nonprofit biotech

“GlaxoSmithKline has licensed a tuberculosis vaccine to the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute (MRI). The deal sets the stage for a push to build on recent phase 2b data and make the vaccine available in low-income countries where TB is prevalent. … In a statement to disclose the news, GSK framed the licensing deal as a way to support the continued development of the vaccine for use in low-income countries with high TB burdens. The focus on such populations gives the vaccine limited commercial potential, but the financial model of Gates MRI means it is insulated from such concerns…” (Taylor, 1/27).