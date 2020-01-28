World Leprosy Day Raises Awareness Of Need To End Discrimination Of People Affected By Disease

IPS: Leprosy Re-emerges as a Global Health Challenge

“Sunday, Jan. 26, [was] World Leprosy Day, which is observed to raise awareness about the disease and those affected by it. IPS Senior Correspondent Stella Paul looks at how the disease is re-emerging as a global health challenge, particularly in countries like India, Brazil, and Indonesia…” (Paul, 1/23).

U.N. News: End discrimination against women and children affected by leprosy

“Governments must put an end to the informal segregation and institutionalized neglect of hundreds of thousands of women and children affected by leprosy, an independent U.N. human rights expert said on Sunday, World Leprosy Day…” (2/26).