Opinions Address U.S. Role, Other Aspects Of Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

The Atlantic: A Historic Quarantine

James Hamblin, preventive medicine physician and staff writer at The Atlantic (1/24).

Bloomberg: The China Coronavirus Will Test the U.S., Too

Tyler Cowen, Bloomberg opinion columnist and professor of economics at George Mason University (1/27).

The Conversation: Coronavirus outbreak: WHO’s decision to not declare a global public health emergency explained

Tom Solomon, director of the U.K. National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Health Protection Research Unit in Emerging and Zoonotic Infections, and professor of neurology in the Institute of Infection and Global Health at University of Liverpool (1/27).

Financial Times: Containing the spread of the coronavirus is a forlorn hope

Anjana Ahuja, science commentator (1/27).

The Hill: Is coronavirus a global emergency? What we don’t know can be dangerous

Marc Siegel, professor of medicine and medical director of Doctor Radio at NYU Langone Health and a Fox News medical correspondent (1/27).

NBC: Coronavirus threat needs a national emergency response. Trump’s putting ours at risk.

Vin Gupta, health policy researcher and assistant professor of global health and pulmonary/critical care medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine (1/27).

New York Times: We Made the Coronavirus Epidemic

David Quammen, author and journalist (1/28).

New York Times: Leaving Shanghai as the Coronavirus Extended Its Reach

Perri Klass, pediatrician and writer (1/28).

Washington Post: Is China ready for this major global health challenge?

Elanah Uretsky, medical anthropologist and assistant professor of international and global studies and anthropology at Brandeis University (1/27).