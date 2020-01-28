menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Save the Children Urges E.U. To Continue Support Of Gavi In Next Replenishment

Jan 28, 2020

Save the Children: Gavi and the E.U.: A Partnership for the Future
Save the Children released a statement urging the E.U. to continue its support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in light of Gavi’s upcoming replenishment in June. The release states, “As a vaccine champion, the E.U. can lead the way to a successful replenishment with an early pledge, catalyzing support from E.U. Member States. For these reasons, we call on the European Commission to live up to its reputation as a champion of vaccination and global health by making a robust, increased, and unearmarked commitment, through grant funding, to the Vaccine Alliance of €300 million for the years 2021-2025” (1/27).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.