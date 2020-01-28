Save the Children Urges E.U. To Continue Support Of Gavi In Next Replenishment

Save the Children: Gavi and the E.U.: A Partnership for the Future

Save the Children released a statement urging the E.U. to continue its support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in light of Gavi’s upcoming replenishment in June. The release states, “As a vaccine champion, the E.U. can lead the way to a successful replenishment with an early pledge, catalyzing support from E.U. Member States. For these reasons, we call on the European Commission to live up to its reputation as a champion of vaccination and global health by making a robust, increased, and unearmarked commitment, through grant funding, to the Vaccine Alliance of €300 million for the years 2021-2025” (1/27).