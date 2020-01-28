WHO DG Tedros, Chinese President Xi Meet To Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak Response; Wuhan Mayor Says Central Government Rules Prevented Information Sharing

Reuters: China sure of slaying ‘devil’ virus, Hong Kong to cut links

“President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China was sure of defeating a ‘devil’ coronavirus that has killed 106 people, spread across the world and rattled financial markets. … World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Xi met in Beijing to discuss how to protect Chinese and foreigners in areas affected by the virus and ‘possible’ evacuation alternatives, a WHO spokesman said…” (Munroe et al., 1/27).

Wall Street Journal: Wuhan Mayor Says Beijing Rules Partially Responsible for Lack of Transparency

“The mayor of Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of China’s viral outbreak, said rules imposed by Beijing limited what he could disclose about the threat posed by the pathogen, suggesting the central government was partially responsible for a lack of transparency that has marred the response to the fast-expanding health crisis. Mayor Zhou Xianwang’s comments were broadcast on China’s state television network hours after Premier Li Keqiang arrived in the city to meet infected patients and front-line health workers — an attempt to tamp down rising public frustration with how local officials have dealt with the coronavirus outbreak…” (Chin et al., 1/27).

