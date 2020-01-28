U.S. Drugmakers Send Antiviral Drugs To China To Assess Treatment Effectiveness Against Coronavirus

Wall Street Journal: U.S. Drugmakers Ship Therapies to China, Seeking to Treat Coronavirus

“U.S. drugmakers are shipping antiviral drugs to Chinese health authorities to assess whether the medicines could help contain the explosion of respiratory virus infections sweeping the country. … There are no vaccines or drugs approved anywhere in the world specifically for the new coronavirus, prompting health authorities to explore repurposing untested antivirals in a desperate effort to help contain an outbreak that has been spreading rapidly in China and has appeared in more limited cases overseas…” (Hopkins/McKay, 1/27).

Additional coverage of efforts to find treatments and vaccines for the novel coronavirus is available from Bloomberg and Science.