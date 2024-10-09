Note: The data presented below are updated monthly as new Medicaid/CHIP enrollment data become available.

The Medicaid Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker presents the most recent data on monthly Medicaid/CHIP enrollment reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of the Performance Indicator Project as well as archived data on renewal outcomes reported by states during the unwinding of the Medicaid continuous enrollment provision. The unwinding data were pulled from state websites, where available, and from CMS.

Medicaid/CHIP Enrollment Trends

Medicaid/CHIP enrollment trends generally use February 2020 as the baseline month because it was the month prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of the continuous enrollment provision. During continuous enrollment, which was in place during the three years of the pandemic, states paused Medicaid disenrollments. As a result, when the continuous enrollment provision ended in March 2023, national Medicaid/CHIP enrollment had increased to a record high of 94 million enrollees. Beginning April 1, 2023, states could resume disenrolling people after conducting renewals to verify eligibility for the program, though some states delayed the start of their unwinding periods until May, June, or July 2023. Most states took 12 months to complete unwinding renewals, with all but four states (AK, DC, NC, and NY) completing unwinding renewals by August 2024.

The figures below show Medicaid and CHIP enrollment from February 2020 through the most current month of available data. Some figures also include enrollment for adults and children in Medicaid/CHIP. Key enrollment trends as of June 2024 include: