How Does the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Impact Health and Health Care?

With President Trump now in office, his cabinet nominees continue to testify at congressional hearings as part of the nomination process. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the nominee to be the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and his nomination hearings will spotlight a range of HHS activities but may not touch on the full scope of the department’s responsibilities. To better understand HHS’s impact on the health care system and the American people’s coverage, public health, safety, and well-being, what follows is an overview of the activities of the department.

Overview of HHS

The Department of Health, Education, and Welfare was established in 1953 and evolved into the Department of Health and Human Services in 1980 after the Department of Education was established as an independent entity. A relatively new department of the 15 current executive branch departments, HHS has a Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget funding estimated at $1.7 trillion, and the department’s budget is about a quarter of the total FY 2024 U.S. federal budget. It has the largest budget of any federal agency and is the largest grant-making agency.

Most federal executive branch health policy is implemented and managed within HHS, though the White House typically plays a major role in policymaking. The department has 13 operating divisions, most of which have a health focus in areas of coverage, research, regulation, resource delivery, and training. Others are focused on social assistance and support for families and communities in need. More than 80,000 HHS employees are located across the U.S. and the world and half of the workforce is outside the greater Washington, D.C. area.

The Public Health Service (PHS) predates HHS and now exists across ten of the 13 operating divisions within the department:

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR)

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ)

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)

The Indian Health Service (IHS)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH)

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Led by the Assistant Secretary of Health and the U.S. Surgeon General, the more than 6,000 United States Public Health Service Corps work across HHS and several other federal departments in everyday roles involving their health expertise, but they are also the country’s frontline workers for emergency response including public health emergencies.

Health Care Coverage and Affordability

The largest division of HHS is the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), responsible for administering or overseeing health insurance coverage for Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplaces. Together, these programs provide health coverage access to 170 million Americans—more than half the population. However, the impact of HHS on the nation’s health insurance system goes well beyond the programs it administers, as it is heavily involved in the federal regulation of private health insurance, including employer-sponsored health insurance covering more than 150 million people, in conjunction with the Departments of Labor and the Treasury.

Beyond the core health insurance programs CMS administers, HHS also supports access to health care services in several other ways. Community health centers provide primary care and some additional services to low-income and uninsured populations and often serve special populations, e.g., people experiencing homelessness, migratory agricultural workers, and rural residents. HHS has a central role in setting standards and providing significant funding through various sources. HHS also provides medical and public health care to American Indians and Alaskan Natives through a network of providers run or contracted by the Indian Health Service. It has programs addressing the needs of specific populations, including the Ryan White HIV/AIDS program, refugee health, mental health and substance use treatment programs, and maternal and child health, to name a few.

Public Health and Disease Control

The public health role of HHS has been in the spotlight due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its role during the crisis was based on pre-existing infrastructure and routine activities that adapt to the needs of the day. The department has a long-standing role in monitoring, preventing, and reducing the spread of infectious and non-communicable diseases. Its role encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, including research, screening, policy development and guidance, public education, treatment, and funding for state and local health departments.

Aside from COVID-19, HHS has been active in addressing infectious disease outbreaks of H5N1 avian flu, mpox, and hepatitis A in the past five years and works on long-term challenges like the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The role of HHS in vaccination dates back to the 1950s polio vaccine and it continues to have a substantial role in influencing the country’s vaccine policy.

Emergency Preparedness and Response

The routine health activities of HHS often merge with its role in addressing the health impacts of public emergencies and disasters. Events like the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the opioid epidemic, the Flint, Michigan water crisis, natural disasters of hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires, and disease outbreaks have all triggered an HHS response in conjunction with other federal agencies.

HHS has provided emergency coordination and strategic planning to set up shelters for acute medical care and mental health support, sometimes utilizing the National Disaster Medical System, accessed stockpiles of critical equipment and medicine, led investigations and expanded on testing and monitoring activities, and assisted with survivor and community recovery including continuity of health care services.

Food and Drug Safety

Arguably, the broadest touch point for HHS’ impact on Americans’ daily lives is its role in food safety. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversees most food safety aside from meat and poultry and shares responsibility for egg products with the Department of Agriculture. It also regulates the information about dietary supplements provided to consumers, though it does not have authority to approve them for safety and effectiveness. Among the activities related to food safety are conducting inspections of facilities, labeling requirements, issuing food recalls and alerts, and ensuring imported food meets U.S. standards. However, the FDA isn’t the only HHS agency that plays a significant role in food safety, as the Centers for Disease Control’s broad role of monitoring and responding to disease outbreaks also includes those related to consuming contaminated food.

HHS has a major role in regulating medical drugs and devices, mainly through the FDA. This includes pre-market testing for the safety and effectiveness of a product’s intended use, monitoring of approved products for any harm to consumers, and regulations for producing and labeling such products.

Scientific Research and Innovation

HHS, primarily through the National Institutes of Health, is the world’s largest public funder of health research. While the research often conducted can center on the basics of science and biomedicine, it has led to breakthroughs like the first successful polio vaccine, treatments for cancer and HIV/AIDs, the development of MRI technology, and the ability to personalize medicine because of the mapping of the human genome.

Supporting Families and Communities

The health of individuals can be impacted by several non-medical factors often categorized as social determinants of health. HHS has a range of social service programs that may not be typically considered health services, but usually factor in the stability of individual and family lives.

Financial assistance for low-income families with children has long been a federal program, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) is the primary cash assistance program for this population. TANF is administered by the HHS Administration of Children and Families (ACF) which also has programs related to child support enforcement, foster care, adoption, and child care. It also promotes early childhood development in low-income children under the age of five through Head Start.

One element of the department’s support services that has gained significant attention over the past decade, particularly as refugee resettlement submissions to the U.S. have sharply increased, is the array of services offered by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). Established 45 years ago, ORR aims to integrate individuals, including unaccompanied minors, and families into American society and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency. Services offered include financial assistance, housing, medical care, and employment services.