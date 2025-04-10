5 Key Facts About Medicaid Coverage for Adults with Chronic Conditions

Chronic conditions (also referred to as chronic disease or illness) have drawn increased attention in recent months, partly due to the focus on chronic conditions under HHS secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again,” (MAHA) initiative. Among working age adults enrolled in Medicaid, approximately three quarters have one or more chronic conditions, and nearly one-third have three or more. Medicaid coverage facilitates access to care for this population.

To achieve the federal savings required by the House budget resolution, Congress would need to cut federal Medicaid spending by hundreds of billions of dollars, leaving states with significant budget shortfalls. Federal funding cuts of that magnitude would force states to make difficult choices—such as reducing Medicaid eligibility, scaling back benefits, lowering provider reimbursement rates, raising taxes, or cutting spending on other programs such as education. Because state Medicaid programs differ considerably, their policy responses would likely vary. Amid this evolving landscape, this issue brief examines Medicaid’s coverage of adults with chronic conditions using data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) and Medicaid administrative data (see Methods).

1. Nearly three in four adults enrolled in Medicaid have one or more chronic conditions.

Chronic conditions are conditions that last at least one year and require ongoing medical care or limit daily activities (e.g. heart disease, diabetes, cancer, mental illness, etc.). Medicaid-enrolled adults (ages 19-64) have higher chronic condition rates than privately insured adults (75% vs. 66%), and nearly one-third have three or more chronic conditions (Figure 1). Higher rates among Medicaid enrollees partly reflect program eligibility criteria because states are generally required to cover people with disabilities who receive Supplemental Security Income, and all states choose to provide additional optional coverage for other adults with disabilities or high medical spending. Uninsured adults report lower chronic condition rates, which may reflect less incentive to obtain coverage because they don’t feel it’s needed or a lack of awareness of their health conditions because of limited health care access. Other KFF work shows that less than half of those without insurance had a doctor’s visit in the past year versus about 85% of insured adults.

2. Medicaid facilitates access to care for people with chronic conditions.

Nine in ten (91%) of Medicaid-enrolled adults with chronic conditions reported having a healthcare visit in the last year, which is just higher than privately insured adults (86%), and significantly higher than uninsured adults (63%) (data not shown). In addition to health care visits, many chronic conditions require routine access to prescription medications and when that access is limited, the risk of health complications, including those that are life-threatening, rises. Over three-quarters of Medicaid-enrolled adults with one or more chronic conditions filled a prescription medication in the past year, rising to 95% among those with three or more conditions (data not shown). Low or no out-of-pocket costs for prescription medications in the Medicaid program help adults with chronic conditions avoid cost-related rationing or delays in prescription access. Uninsured adults were 2.5 times more likely than Medicaid-enrolled or privately insured adults to report skipping or delaying prescription medications due to cost (28%, 11%, and 8%, respectively, Figure 2).

3. The most common chronic conditions among adult Medicaid enrollees are physical conditions, followed by behavioral health.

The most common chronic conditions are physical, with 13.9 million adult Medicaid enrollees having a diagnosed physical health condition in 2021. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity were the most frequently diagnosed physical health conditions and can act as risk factors for other chronic conditions, such as heart disease. More than 10.1 million nonelderly Medicaid-enrolled adults have a diagnosed behavioral health condition, including mental health and substance use conditions. A separate KFF analysis shows that among those with any mental illness, approximately 2.3 million have a diagnosed serious mental illness. Cognitive impairment conditions, including dementia and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), affect over 700,000 nonelderly Medicaid adults and often cause functional limitations that require long-term care (Figure 3). The number of enrollees diagnosed with behavioral, physical, or cognitive impairment conditions varies by state, but in all states, at least 1,000 Medicaid enrollees have each type of chronic condition (Appendix Table 1).

Unlike earlier exhibits, this analysis uses Medicaid claims data from 2021, the latest available to KFF. Claims data reflect only diagnoses recorded during medical visits in 2021 and do not measure overall prevalence. Prevalence rates from surveys are generally higher than claims-based estimates because not everyone is screened, treated, or has a recorded diagnosis for their chronic conditions in claims data in any given year. Additionally, during the pandemic, certain types of health care utilization declined even as Medicaid enrollment increased. While the direction of change for utilization rates is more clear (a decline), it is uncertain how these changes impacted the total number of people with recorded diagnoses in 2021 claims data. The numbers exclude Medicaid enrollees who also have Medicare (since Medicare is the primary payer for outpatient and acute care services), as well as enrollees ages 65 and older, nearly all of whom also have Medicare coverage (see Methods).

4. Rates of physical conditions among adult Medicaid enrollees increase with age.

Unlike behavioral health and cognitive impairment conditions, rates of physical health conditions among adult Medicaid enrollees increase with age. Seventeen percent of Medicaid enrollees ages 19 to 26 have one or more diagnosed physical health conditions in a year, rising to 32% of enrollees ages 27 to 49 and 61% of enrollees ages 50 to 64. In contrast, rates of diagnosed behavioral health conditions remain relatively stable across age groups, ranging from 20% among those ages 19 to 26 to 27% among the older age groups. Cognitive impairments are less prevalent among adults under age 65, affecting only 3% of Medicaid enrollees ages 19-26 and 1% of enrollees ages 27-64 (Figure 4).

5. Medicaid spending doubles for adult enrollees with one or two chronic conditions and increases fourfold for those with three or more conditions.

Medicaid spends an average of $5,000 for adult enrollees without chronic conditions compared with $10,000 for those with one or two diagnosed conditions in a year, and nearly $20,000 for those with three or more conditions (Figure 5). The higher spending reflects increased health care needs, which result in in more health care visits, greater use of acute care, and an increased likelihood of using long-term care. Adult enrollees with chronic conditions account for 69% of all spending for adult enrollees (data not shown).