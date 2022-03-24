Heather Saunders is a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured. Her work focuses on behavioral health policy, workforce adequacy, and health care delivery for people with disabilities. Prior to joining KFF, she participated in evaluations for Virginia Medicaid programs using quantitative and qualitative research methods. Before getting her Ph.D., she received her Master of Social Work and worked with clients in hospital, school, and outpatient settings. She also managed behavioral randomized controlled trials in medical settings. Heather is a first-generation college graduate and received her Ph.D. in healthcare policy and research from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her dissertation focused on examining access to behavioral health services by looking at workforce, coverage, and health insurance literacy issues.